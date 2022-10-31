Trio takes away man's SUV at gunpoint near Delhi Cantt

PTI

New Delhi, October 30

A 35-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his SUV by three persons at a gunpoint in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area, the police said on Sunday.

On Saturday at 5.19 am, Delhi Cantt police station received information regarding carjacking from National Highway-8, near Jharera village, the police said.

The complainant, Rahul, who is a resident of Meerut district in UP, said that three unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and robbed his white car from him at gunpoint, a senior police officer said. A case under Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Delhi Cantt police station and investigation is on, the officer said.

A purported video, which seems to be of the incident, is being circulated on social media. In the video, the driver parks his white car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle.

When the SUV owner Rahul comes out of the vehicle, a man wearing a red upper takes out a pistol from his pocket and threatens him. Two other gun-wielding accused also come and all the three escape from the spot along with the car.