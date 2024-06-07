Tubewell operators turn mafia

For the past 30 days, residents have been grappling with a severe water crisis. The tubewell operators have turned into water mafias, selling water at exorbitant prices. Despite numerous complaints, there has been no response from the Jal Board or the MCD team. The residents call for immediate action, emphasising how water mafia is exploiting the situation by selling water directly instead of operating tubewells as scheduled. Citizens are suffering immensely, so we urge authorities to intervene in the matter to ensure equitable access to water for all. Gulshan, Mayur Vihar
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...