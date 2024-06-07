Tubewell operators turn mafia

For the past 30 days, residents have been grappling with a severe water crisis. The tubewell operators have turned into water mafias, selling water at exorbitant prices. Despite numerous complaints, there has been no response from the Jal Board or the MCD team. The residents call for immediate action, emphasising how water mafia is exploiting the situation by selling water directly instead of operating tubewells as scheduled. Citizens are suffering immensely, so we urge authorities to intervene in the matter to ensure equitable access to water for all. Gulshan, Mayur Vihar

