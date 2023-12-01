Tunnel rescue: Congress honours rat-hole miners

New Delhi, November 30
Six members of the 12-member rat-hole miners team, which played a pivotal role in rescuing 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel in Silkyara (Uttarakhand), were honoured here.
A delegation of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, led by its president Arvinder Singh Lovely, honoured them for their display of courage and selflessness during the rescue mission. Former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath was also present on the occasion.
The honoured miners included Munna Qureshi, Vakil Hassan, Feroz, Rashid Ansari, Nazim and Irshad, all residents of Shri Ram Colony, Karawal Nagar in North East Delhi.
