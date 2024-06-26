Tutored by crime on YouTube, insurance agent turns extortionist

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, June 25

In a reflection of our digital age, a 25-year-old health insurance agent turned into an extortionist after watching YouTube videos on criminal gang operations. He targeted jewellery shops in Mayur Vihar Phase-III of East Delhi, demanding money by threatening to kill the jewellers and staffers.

The accused, identified as Badal Kumar Pathak, alias Chhotu, was arrested on Monday by the special staff of East Delhi following a trap set by police officials, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, on Sunday, Pathak contacted an employee of Alukka Gold Palace in Mayur Vihar Phase-III, claiming to be a member of a criminal gang. He demanded Rs 5 lakh from him. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Ghazipur Police Station under Sections 387 (extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Using technical surveillance and further investigation, the special staff laid a trap and arrested Pathak. The police recovered the mobile phone used in the crime from his possession. Another mobile phone, used to search for jewellery shop contacts on Google, was also seized.

Pathak, originally from Munger, Bihar, currently resided in Kondli, according to a police official. Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District, Apoorva Gupta, said, “He worked as a health insurance agent and was influenced by YouTube videos depicting criminal activities.”

“He devised a plan to extort money from jewellery shops in the Mayur Vihar area, using an old keypad phone and borrowing a SIM card from a friend for making calls,” added the DCP.

She further said the accused called the owners of several jewellery shops in Mayur Vihar, threatening to kill them.

“Efforts are underway to locate and question these jewellers, though many have not yet joined the investigation. The extent of his ties with the criminal gang is still being investigated,” she added.

