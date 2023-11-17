Two academic blocks at DTU inaugurated

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

In a stride towards advancing technical education, the AAP government has introduced two modern academic blocks at Delhi Technological University (DTU), strengthening the city’s educational infrastructure.

Technical Education Minister Atishi inaugurated these eight-storey structures with contemporary facilities, designed to cater to the needs of over 5,200 students, on Thursday.

The newly unveiled academic blocks have essential amenities like lecture halls, faculty rooms, modern Information Technology (IT) labs and conference rooms.

Atishi underscored the government’s commitment to providing world-class technical education in the IT field, aligning with its broader vision.

The newly constructed academic blocks incorporate eco-friendly elements, such as rooftop solar panels, a modular rainwater harvesting system and a connecting sky ramp.

The academic blocks, with 36 modern labs, 67 classrooms, faculty rooms and conference rooms, address the pressing demand for quality technical education.

The increased seating capacity, scaling from 6,000 to over 15,000 at DTU over the past eight years, is a testament to the AAP government’s commitment to fostering innovation and accommodating a growing student population, said Atishi.