Two arrested for murder

New Delhi: An e-rickshaw driver, Vinay (21), and his friend, Piyush (20), have been arrested for allegedly killing a man, identified as Manoj Joshi (37), in Dwarka, the police said on Monday. They said, on April 24, the Bindapur police station received a call that a man was lying injured on the road near the Chhath Pooja park. Vinay told the police that on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, his e-rickshaw had brushed past Joshi, infuriating him. “Joshi started abusing us and even slapped us. Later, I overpowered Joshi and Piyush stabbed him,” he said. PTI

US Ambassador’s visit rescheduled

New Delhi: Amid protests by the students’ union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the visit of the United States (US) Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, to the university was rescheduled on Monday. Garcetti was invited by the School of International Studies for an interaction at 4 pm on the topic, “The Most Consequential Relationship of the Century: US-India Ties.” The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) protested against the invitation to Garcetti expressing solidarity with Palestine against the “atrocities” in the region.