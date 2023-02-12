Two arrested for robbing businessman of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, February 11

A 19-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a Faridabad-based businessman of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint in southeast Delhi, said the police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Aakash Sharma of Baghpat district in UP, they said, adding that he was studying in first year in a polytechnic institute.

The police were informed on Friday around 3.15 pm about the armed robbery at a garment godown in Jangpura Extension, said a senior police officer. Complainant Aashish Chauhan said he came to Jangpura Extension for a money deal at the behest of the accused. But the two boys, who apparently came for the dealing, robbed the cash at gunpoint and ran away, said the officer.

During investigation, the police got a tip-off about the accused. Later, a raid was conducted and the two were apprehended from Baghpat, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

All looted cash and scooter used to escape have been recovered from their possession, said the police. It was revealed that in connivance with one Zubin Joshi, they trapped the complainant and called him in Jangpura on the pretext of providing Rs 75 lakh in white in exchange of Rs 50 lakh in cash, said Yadav.