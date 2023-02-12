Two arrested for robbing businessman of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, February 11
A 19-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a Faridabad-based businessman of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint in southeast Delhi, said the police on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Aakash Sharma of Baghpat district in UP, they said, adding that he was studying in first year in a polytechnic institute.
The police were informed on Friday around 3.15 pm about the armed robbery at a garment godown in Jangpura Extension, said a senior police officer. Complainant Aashish Chauhan said he came to Jangpura Extension for a money deal at the behest of the accused. But the two boys, who apparently came for the dealing, robbed the cash at gunpoint and ran away, said the officer.
During investigation, the police got a tip-off about the accused. Later, a raid was conducted and the two were apprehended from Baghpat, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.
All looted cash and scooter used to escape have been recovered from their possession, said the police. It was revealed that in connivance with one Zubin Joshi, they trapped the complainant and called him in Jangpura on the pretext of providing Rs 75 lakh in white in exchange of Rs 50 lakh in cash, said Yadav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...