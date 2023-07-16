Two arrested over filing of fake GST returns

PTI

New Delhi, July 15

Two men were arrested for allegedly causing loss to the government by filing fake GST returns.

The accused have been identified as Balram Kumar Jha (28), a resident of Nangloi, and Anuj Kumar (23), a resident of Budh Vihar.

A case was registered in which the complainant alleged that some unknown person has misused his PAN number for applying for GST. He said he is an advocate and had never applied for any GST, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the complainant’s (PAN) was used to create two fake GST firms. Details regarding the email IDs and mobile numbers connected with the alleged two fake firms were also analysed, they said.

Jha and Kumar were arrested and five smartphones and one laptop were seized, DCP (outer) Harendra Singh said.

#Goods and Services Tax GST