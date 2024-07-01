Two assailants open fire at car

New Delhi: Two bike-borne men fired at a car in Dwarka’s Dabri area in Delhi, said the police. The fire shot was aimed at a person but the bullets hit the car stranded nearby, the police added. The police said information about the incident was received at Dabri Police Station at 6.42 pm on Saturday. According to the police, old enmity had been there between the alleged accused and the person they targeted. The three have previous cases registered on them, police added. No one was injured in the incident, adding that a case has been registered. ANI
Fire breaks out at store
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in the Shahbad Dairy area of North West Delhi early on Sunday, fire services officials said. An official said the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze in an electronic goods store at 4.18 am. It took three fire tenders two hours to completely douse the flames, the official added. PTI
Order on Bibhav’s plea today
New Delhi: The High Court will on Monday deliver its verdict on the issue of maintainability of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had reserved order on the maintainability of Kumar’s petition on May 31 after hearing his counsel as well as the lawyers appearing for the Delhi Police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws
Three new criminal laws come into effect today
Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities
Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge
Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents
To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief