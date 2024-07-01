Two assailants open fire at car

PTI

New Delhi: Two bike-borne men fired at a car in Dwarka’s Dabri area in Delhi, said the police. The fire shot was aimed at a person but the bullets hit the car stranded nearby, the police added. The police said information about the incident was received at Dabri Police Station at 6.42 pm on Saturday. According to the police, old enmity had been there between the alleged accused and the person they targeted. The three have previous cases registered on them, police added. No one was injured in the incident, adding that a case has been registered. ANI

Fire breaks out at store

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in the Shahbad Dairy area of North West Delhi early on Sunday, fire services officials said. An official said the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze in an electronic goods store at 4.18 am. It took three fire tenders two hours to completely douse the flames, the official added. PTI

Order on Bibhav’s plea today

New Delhi: The High Court will on Monday deliver its verdict on the issue of maintainability of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had reserved order on the maintainability of Kumar’s petition on May 31 after hearing his counsel as well as the lawyers appearing for the Delhi Police.