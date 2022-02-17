Bag containing IED found in building in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri, say police

New Delhi, February 17
A bag containing an improvised explosive device (IED) was found by the police in a house in the Old Seemapuri area in the north-eastern part of Delhi on Thursday, a senior officer said.
According to the official, the NSG has confirmed the item in the bag to be IED.
A call about a suspicious item detected in a building in Seemapuri was received around and special cell teams were rushed to the spot. A fire tender, NSG officials and the Forensic Science Laboratory team also reached the spot.
The bag containing IED was picked up by the NSG bomb disposal squad from the second floor of the building. It will be defused at a safe location, official sources said.
The area has been cordoned off and senior police officials have reached the spot.
A local said, “Those living in the area where the explosive has been found have been vacated. Police told us that they have come to know about tenants living in that house who are now absconding.” In January, an IED stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market here but it was later defused.
The incident had happened ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the National Capital was already on high alert.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India objects to 'Nehru's India' comment by Singapore PM
‘Nehru’s India has become one where almost half MPs in Lok S...
Nehru continues to inspire world leaders, but Modi denigrates him: Congress on Singapore PM’s speech
Singapore PM invokes Nehru to argue how democracy should wor...
Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents
Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...
BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve
Says PM’s position special, can’t escape sins by blaming his...
At Punjab's Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give BJP five years
Lashes out at Congress, AAP for ‘spreading lies’