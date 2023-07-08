Two Chinese living illegally detained, to be deported

PTI

Noida, July 7

Two Chinese nationals have been detained for allegedly living in Greater Noida with expired visas, police officials said on Friday.

The foreigners, identified as Deng Chonckon and Meng Shouguo and aged around 30, were living in the Greenwoods Society in Sector Omega 1 of Greater Noida. The duo worked at the Chinese phone maker Oppo’s facility here, the officials said.

“Based on inputs, passport and visa verification of the Chinese nationals was done. It was found that the validity of their documents (visas) has expired,” a police spokesperson said.