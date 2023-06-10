Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Two criminals associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the Sampat Nehra gang have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire during the wee hours of Friday, the police have said.

Of the two criminals, one was a minor. The Delhi Police said that one of the accused had been identified as 20-year-old Pankaj of Rajasthan.

The police seized two foreign-made sophisticated weapons from them. The police claimed they had received a tip-off that the accused would come to meet their associate in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area for planning a murder of a rival.

Acting on the tip-off, a team of the Delhi Police reached the spot near RK Stadium, District Park, and laid a trap near a gate of the park.

The police said two men riding a motorcycle was accosted in front of the District Park gate around 2 am. When the police asked them to surrender, they opened fire at the police. The police fired back in defence.

“After a brief scuffle, both accused were overpowered,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

No one was injured in the exchange of fire.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they were hired by gangsters Kapil, alias Nandu, and Rohit Godara of the Bishnoi- Nehra gang. “They were tasked to murder a top gangster of the Neeraj Bawana gang. Earlier, both accused had murdered Surender Solanki, a social worker and property dealer in Delhi,” said Yadav.