Two held for ‘bomb threat’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for mentioning they were “carrying a nuclear bomb”, officials said on Monday. The incident happened on April 5 when Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, residents of Rajkot in Gujarat, objected to being frisked by the security staff before boarding an Ahmedabad-bound flight. According to the FIR filed by an airline official, the duo asked the security staff “what will you do if I am carrying a nuclear bomb”. The accused are contractors in the construction sector. “They had travelled to Dwarka in Delhi to meet a business associate. Later, they were released on bail,” the DCP said. tns

HC no to prayers at ‘Akhoondji’

New Delhi: The Delhi HC on Monday refused to allow offering of prayers during the month of Ramzan and on Eid at the demolished ‘Akhoondji mosque’ site in Mehrauli. A Bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, directed that the appeal by Muntazmia Committee Madarsa Behrul Ulum and Kabarstan, challenging a single Judge’s order dismissing its plea seeking permission for devotees to access the mosque for prayers, be listed along with a related matter on May 7. PTI

Food safety drive launched

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India launched an awareness and sensitisation programme in collaboration with the Food Safety Department, Delhi. Kicking off from the popular Khan Market and INA Market on Monday, the awareness campaign will focus particularly on the detection and mitigation of pesticide residue and contaminants in food products.

