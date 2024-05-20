Two held for killing man

PTI

New Delhi: Two people were arrested and a juvenile was detained for allegedly thrashing a 26-year-old man to death in Uttam Nagar here on Saturday. While the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the police suspect old enmity between the accused and the victim, they said. When the police reached the spot, the PCR team had already taken Karan to Safdarjung Hospital. Karan was declared dead on arrival. pti

4 arrested for youth’s murder

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have nabbed four people, including two juveniles, for allegedly killing a 20-year-old youth in Seelampur area, officials said on Sunday. The victim, Iqwal, had frequent arguments with the accused, who have been identified as Mohammad Adil Ansari (19), Faisal (18) and two teenagers aged 15 and 17. The accused and the victim are from same locality, Gautam Puri of Seelampur area.