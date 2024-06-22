Two held for robbing women

PTI

New Delhi: The police have arrested two men for befriending women on dating apps and allegedly robbing them at their homes. The accused were identified as Vijay Kumar Kamal (28) and Rahul (35), residents of Mohan Garden area in Delhi. The matter came to light on May 31 when a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint that a man, who introduced himself as Jatin on a dating app, robbed her in her house, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. The victim told the police that she and Jatin (alias Vijay) used to talk over messages before he and Rahul visited her house on May 30. They tied her hands, taped her mouth and assaulted her. pti

Man held for extortion bid

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged extortion attempt on a doctor who runs a private clinic in the Janakpuri area here. During the interrogation, the accused, Ashok Kumar, told the police that he was in urgent need of money to purchase a new flat and therefore planned to extort money from the doctor, they added. Kumar delivered an extortion letter in the doctor’s clinic. He threatened to kill the doctor if he failed to meet his demand and named jailed Haryana gangster Manoj Baba in the letter to create terror to yield the extortion money.