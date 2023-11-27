Two killed as car catches fire

PTI

Noida, November 26

Two men, both aged 27 years, were killed after the car they were sitting in outside a Noida high rise caught fire, the police on Sunday said.

The incident took place in Sector 119 on Saturday morning, a senior officer said.

“CCTV footage showed that the car, a hatchback, parked outside the society, suddenly caught fire at 6.11 am, leading to the death of the duo,” Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said. The bodies of the victims, identified as Vijay Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 119, and Anashof Sector 53, were handed over to their respective families.