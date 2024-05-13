Two killed as car overturns

PTI

New Delhi: Two persons lost their lives when the driver lost control of the car, causing it to overturn in Sector 22 of Rohini on Sunday. The police said it received a call about the incident at 12.30 pm. Upon arrival, officers found an Ertiga car that had overturned. Five occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where two were declared dead. The deceased, identified as Sanjay (23) and Ashutosh (22), were both residents of Kishan Vihar. The other three injured, Sahil (20), Rashid (18) and Lokesh Singh (23), also reside in Kishan Vihar. A case has been registered. TNS

SC to hear CM’s plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case for retweeting an allegedly defamatory video circulated by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter in which Kejriwal has admitted that he “committed a mistake” by retweeting the alleged defamatory video.