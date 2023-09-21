Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

New Delhi, September 20
Two persons died and four others were injured in a blast at a plastic factory in Bawana area here on Wednesday, officials said.
Fire officials said they got a call about a blast in a plastic factory in Sector-3 of the Bawana industrial area and rushed six fire tenders to the spot. In the blast, five to six people got seriously injured.
A blast occurred in the factory during the manufacturing of plastic granules from cigarette lighter scrap, resulting in injury to six people. Two of them died at the spot. There was no fire in the factory, officials said, adding that the wounded were rushed to a hospital.
