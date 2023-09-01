Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

PTI

New Delhi, August 31

The Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man and detained one more in connection with writing pro-Khalistan messages on the walls of four Delhi Metro stations ahead of the G20 summit, officials said on Thursday.

The police said the accused carried out the act on the directions of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the banned US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit.

The police said while Pritpal Singh has been arrested, Rajvinder Singh was detained. Rajvinder Singh is being brought to Delhi and will be produced before a court.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said some mobile numbers of the Punjab network were found moving at the Metro stations where the crime was committed. “Those numbers were placed on interception and a team went to Bhatinda. On Wednesday, Pritpal Singh was arrested,” he said.