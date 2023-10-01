Two robbed of Rs 17 lakh in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

Two cash collecting agents were robbed of Rs 17 lakh in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Saturday.

Rishabh Gupta, who runs a business in the Karol Bagh area, had sent two of his employees to collect some cash from a business establishment owned by someone known to him in the Lawrence Road Industrial Area, they said.

According to the two employees who had gone to collect the cash, when they reached the railway bridge underpass near Rohtak Road after collecting Rs 17 lakh, they were overpowered by three motorcycle-borne men and the bag containing the money was snatched from them, police said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and teams have been formed to trace the culprits, they said.