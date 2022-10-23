Two robbers arrested after encounter

PTI

New Delhi, October 22

Two men were arrested after a brief exchange of fire between them and the police in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The arrested persons were identified as Shakti alias Sonu (36) and Sachin (24), they said. Four rounds were fired including two by police in retaliation, the officials added.

The police said Shakti is listed as a “bad character” at the Mansarovar Park police station and has been named as an accused in 18 criminal cases. Sachin has four cases pending against him.

According to the police, on Friday, two back-to-back armed robberies took place within a short span of time in the wee hours. These incidents were reported from areas in Ashok Nagar and Jyoti Nagar, they said.

The modus operandi in both the incidents was similar that is two persons came on a motorcycle, robbed people of their cash at gun point and fled, the police said.

Shakti, who suffered a bullet injury to his leg, is also wanted in a case registered under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) at the Jyoti Nagar police station, he said.