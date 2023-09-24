Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

PTI

Ghaziabad, September 23

Three children lost their lives while four persons were injured on Saturday when a two-storey house collapsed following an explosion in the Loni area of this district, the police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am near Roopnagar colony here. The house owner Shakeel had rented it out to one Sharik who allegedly ran the illegal firecracker unit, DCP (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said.

On hearing a loud noise, the neighbours reached the house and began rescuing the trapped people and also informed the police, Yadav said.

The DCP said a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) brought out seven persons buried under the debris after four hours, adding that a forensics team and a dog squad also reached the spot.