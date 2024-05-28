Two-tier security for EVMs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

The Delhi poll body said it had implemented two-tier security arrangements for the polled EVMs and VVPATs stored in the strongrooms of the seven parliamentary constituencies.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer said the innermost perimeter is being guarded by the CAPF personnel and the outermost perimeter by the state armed police.

A 24x7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strongrooms and corridors with continuous monitoring has been made with single entry/exit point to the strong rooms and double lock system.

Mandatory videography is done during the opening and closing of the strongrooms and a logbook is maintained for recording visits of the authorised officials.

