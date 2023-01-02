Two women killed, 17 rescued in fire at Delhi old age home

New Delhi, January 1

Two women were killed while 17 others were rescued after a fire broke out in an old age home centre in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2 on Sunday morning.

According to information, the Fire Department received a call regarding the incident around 5.15 am. Soon after getting the call, the department sent four fire engines to the spot. “The fire was on the second and third floor of the building. An old age care centre was being run there,” said the fire official.

A team of the local police also reached the spot and helped the fire fighters in the rescue operation.

After two senior citizens were killed in the fire, the police said they would check the fire no objection certificate (NOC) of the centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chowdhary said they were checking about the NOC. The deceased were identified as Kanchan Arora (86) and Kamal (92). The fire department rescued Avatar Kaur (86), Sarifa (59), Alizabeth (69), Nayan Saha (89) and 13 other women.

The police said around 17 injured were taken to a nearby hospital by them. The rescue operation was on. The fire department said the fire was under control. The cause of fire was not yet known, while a short circuit was suspected. — IANS