Two women killed, 17 rescued in fire at Delhi old age home

New Delhi, January 1
Two women were killed while 17 others were rescued after a fire broke out in an old age home centre in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-2 on Sunday morning.
According to information, the Fire Department received a call regarding the incident around 5.15 am. Soon after getting the call, the department sent four fire engines to the spot. “The fire was on the second and third floor of the building. An old age care centre was being run there,” said the fire official.
A team of the local police also reached the spot and helped the fire fighters in the rescue operation.
After two senior citizens were killed in the fire, the police said they would check the fire no objection certificate (NOC) of the centre.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chowdhary said they were checking about the NOC. The deceased were identified as Kanchan Arora (86) and Kamal (92). The fire department rescued Avatar Kaur (86), Sarifa (59), Alizabeth (69), Nayan Saha (89) and 13 other women.
The police said around 17 injured were taken to a nearby hospital by them. The rescue operation was on. The fire department said the fire was under control. The cause of fire was not yet known, while a short circuit was suspected. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...