UGC-NET application deadline extended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for application process of the UGC-NET June-2025 examination following technical issues on the official portal. The decision came after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) intervened, highlighting the inconvenience caused to thousands of aspirants across the country.

Many students reported facing persistent server errors and glitches while attempting to submit their applications, which jeopardised their chances of appearing for the exam. Responding to the widespread concern, the ABVP approached the UGC-NET authorities and formally requested an extension of the application deadline.

In its statement, the ABVP confirmed that the authorities acknowledged the issue and had revised the application schedule to accommodate affected candidates. As per the new dates announced by the NTA, the last date for submitting the online application form is May 12, 2025. The deadline for paying the examination fee via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI has been extended to May 13, 2025.

Advertisement

Additionally, the correction window for editing application details will now remain open from May 14 to May 15, 2025, until 11:59 PM. The ABVP welcomed the move and thanked the authorities for addressing students’ concerns in a timely manner.

“This extension is a much-needed relief for aspirants who were affected by technical glitches. We remain committed to ensuring that no student’s academic future is compromised due to such avoidable issues,” the ABVP said.

Advertisement

The extension is expected to benefit a large number of students and allow them sufficient time to complete the application process without stress. The ABVP has urged all applicants to utilise the extended window and submit their forms well before the new deadline.