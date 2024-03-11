UK nanomedicine society honours Indian alumnus

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

Aadarsh Mishra, an alumnus of Oxford and Cardiff universities and one of the youngest fellows of the Royal Astronomical Society, has added another feather to his cap. The British Society for Nanomedicine has honoured the 27-year-old doctor with the title of “Champion” for his contributions in the field of nanomedicine.

Nanomedicine, a specialised branch of medicine leveraging nanotechnology for disease treatment and prevention, has garnered significant attention globally.

As one of the youngest Indian Fellows of the Royal Astronomical Society, Aadarsh Mishra has a track record of academic excellence. At just 19, he made history by being elected as a Fellow and had 23 research papers published in international journals, earning him a place in the India Book of Records.

Mishra’s journey began at St Francis’ College, Lucknow, followed by studies in mechanical engineering at Manipal University. His passion for condensed matter physics led him to pursue a summer research programme at the esteemed Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, where he focused on titanium alloys crucial for aerospace applications.

His academic endeavours continued at Cardiff University, where he authored a book on material wear and conducted research on rheology and biomechanical modelling of agarose gels and soft tissues. Mishra’s groundbreaking work in this area involves investigating the biomechanical properties of agarose hydrogels as a mimic for soft tissues.

With experience as a project associate at the IIT Delhi and as a research and development engineer at Alesi Surgical Limited, Cardiff, Mishra’s expertise spans across academia and industry. Supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH, USA), he has also contributed to projects focused on passive acoustic mapping for monitoring burst wave lithotripsy under the supervision of Prof Robin Cleveland.

