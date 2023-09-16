Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

PTI

Noida, September 15

Four workers died on Friday after a service lift had a free fall from the fourteenth floor at an under-construction group housing society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension.

Five other workers suffered injuries and were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition, the police said in a statement. The incident took place around 8.30 am at the under-construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society, the police added.

This long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC. According to a police official, the service lift which was carrying the workers from the ground floor had a free fall from the fourteenth floor.

District Magistrate Manish Verma said, “Four workers died in the incident while five others were hospitalised in a critical condition.” Verma, who visited the injured at the hospital and inspected the under-construction site as well, said the matter is being investigated and action would be ensured against anyone found guilty.

“We will recommend financial compensation for the victims as per the law and guidelines of the Labour Code. The matter is under investigation as of now,” Verma said.

The deceased workers have been identified as Ishtaq Ali (23) of Bihar’s Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal (40) of Bihar’s Banka, Vipot Mandal (45) of Bihar’ Katihar and Aris Khan (22) of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh. Those injured have been identified as Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal, Kaif, Arbaaz Ali — natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.