Union Cabinet clears Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a Bill, to be placed in the Parliament, to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi, sources said. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in the Delhi government.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

A five-judge Constitution Bench will now hear the Delhi government's plea challenging the Centre’s May 19 ordinance which took away the control over services from the city dispensation and set off a fresh tussle between the two power centres.

