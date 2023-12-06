Union Minister inaugurates NDMC schools’ science fair

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 5

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, inaugurated the Annual Science Fair of the schools of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at the NDMC Convention Centre.

The fair featured many impressive projects while the replicas of Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan stole the spotlight. Chandrayaan is part of India’s Lunar Exploration programme by the Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO). Gaganyaan is ISRO’s another space project aimed at demonstrating human spaceflight capabilities.

Students of Class XI and Class XII of Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, presented a project demonstrating an alcohol detection engine locking system. The innovative project used coding to automatically lock the engine if the driver attempted to start the car while being intoxicated. It also detected alcohol levels while driving, automatically stopping the car and alerting nearby vehicles.

Other noteworthy projects included a DIV Arduino Voice Controlled Robot by Class VIII students of AAV, Kidwai Nagar, and a super speciality hospital on wheels for plants by Class XII students from Navyug School, Mandir Marg. The latter featured various sensors to monitor soil moisture, wind pressure around plants and the overall health of the plants.

Younger students from Navyug School showcased a waste segregation project, utilising sensors to ensure proper disposal of dry and wet waste, with an automatic compost pit door for efficient waste management.

For the first time, a health centre was also included in the science fair. It featured a BMI tester and tests to identify adulterated food substances like milk, ghee and butter.

The two-day science fair, running from 8 am to 3 pm, aims at providing students a platform to display their inventive ideas and foster a spirit of scientific inquiry.