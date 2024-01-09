Union Minister unveils book on India’s environmental efforts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav today unveiled a book, “Modi: Energising A Green Future”. The book is about India’s journey towards sustainable development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

During the launch of the book, Yadav underscored the significance of balancing climate action and energy independence for the country’s progress. He emphasised the need to transcend human-centric perspectives and advocated for conserving and preserving biodiversity.

“India, with its eye on achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, is working tirelessly towards a harmonious coexistence with the environment, embodying the principle of ‘Vasudhaiya Kutumbakam’ (One Earth, One Family),” he said.

The book covers policy perspectives, energy strategies as well as international views. The policy section highlights initiatives like ‘Mera Van, Mera Dhan’ and programmes from the 2023-2024 budget, such as PM PRANAM and the MISHTI programme, focusing on mangrove plantation. It also discusses energy strategy and India’s efforts to preserve biodiversity.

