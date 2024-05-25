Unique theme-based booths prepare to welcome voters

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 24

As polling takes place today in the national capital, all eyes are on the voting arrangements in the city. Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have made preparations to make the election day an unforgettable experience for electorate.

The NDMC has made special arrangements to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere at polling stations. The council has set up pink booths adorned with floral decorations and made special arrangements for persons with disabilities at the polling stations. Besides, some booths have been set up on the environment theme, promoting Swachh Green.

Each element at the booth resonates the theme ‘Power of Democracy’. The council has carried out green mobility initiatives, water-saving campaigns and set up selfie points to capture the moment for enthusiastic voters.

The NDMC has partnered with 92 restaurants, shops and stores to offer special discounts to voters by showing their inked fingers. Branded as ‘Delicious Democracy Discount’, this initiative under the ‘ChunavKaParv’ campaign encourages people to vote and then have a treat at their favourite outlets.

To ensure the maximum voter turnout, the NDMC has launched an extensive publicity campaign. Banners, hoardings and screens across the city urge people to exercise their right to franchise, reinforcing the importance of democratic participation.

Earlier, a 6-km voter awareness bicycle rally, in collaboration with the Khan Market Traders Association, was organised, which was aimed at encouraging people to caste their vote.

Voters can expect other facilities at various polling booths, including ‘matka’ water with glucose in waiting halls, at model polling stations. Besides, the voters will be greeted with green entry gates.

