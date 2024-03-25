United Left sweeps JNUSU polls, Dhananjay from AISA elected president

New Delhi, March 24
The United Left panel effected a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union election, defeating its nearest rival the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Sunday.
In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president post by securing 2,598 votes against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera who secured 1,676 votes.
Avijit Ghosh from the Students Federation of India (SFI) trounced ABVP's Deepika Sharma to win the vice-president post.
BAPSA candidate Priyanshi Arya, who was supported by the Left, won the general secretary post by defeating the ABVP's Arjun Anand. The United Left extended its support to Arya after the Election Committee cancelled the nomination of its candidate Swati Singh when her candidacy was challenged by the ABVP.
The Left's Mohammad Sajid won the joint secretary post by defeating the ABVP's Govind.
