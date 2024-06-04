Unmetalled roads a menace

THE authorities have left the work of cementing/metalling roads incomplete at many places in Faridabad. The road that divides Sector 14 and 15, built recently, is one example. The agency or contractor concerned failed to give the road proper finishing, though this stretch witnesses heavy traffic. Commuters face the risk of accidents due to the presence of deep potholes on both lanes. Clouds of dust over the road add to the commuters’ woes. Ashok Gulati, Faridabad

Frequent fires at landfill raise concerns

Residing near areas close to Bandhwari landfill site has become a living hell for people there as the site is hit by fire every few days and toxic fumes fill the air. The authorities take their own sweet time to douse the flames. Besides, the stench and fumes linger for days after the blaze is extinguised. The government should find a permanent solution to this problem as this can lead to serious health problems. Aparna Lakshmi, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad