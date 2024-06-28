Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The council meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday descended into chaos as clashes erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over issues, including drain desilting and the ongoing water crisis.

The session, which was initially scheduled to begin at 11 am, faced a delay of an hour. Opposition councillors, predominantly from the BJP, protested by moving to the Well of the House and raising slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

The turmoil intensified when BJP councillors protested the late arrival of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. Inside the House, BJP councillors brought earthen pots and raised slogans such as “Jai Shree Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Despite the commotion, Mayor Shelly Oberoi managed to approve several proposals before adjourning the House until the next meeting.

Following the adjournment, BJP councillors continued their protest outside the MCD House, holding earthen pots and raising slogans like “Aab toh ye spasht hai, Kejriwal brasht hai” (Now it is clear, Kejriwal is corrupt) and “Paani do bhai paani do, Kejriwal paani do” (Give us water, Kejriwal give us water).

Leader of the Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh voiced serious concerns regarding the dual crises of water shortage and potential flooding due to uncleared drains. “People are currently suffering from water shortage, but soon we will face another issue with excess water as drains have not been desilted despite the approaching monsoon. This will stain the Capital’s history,” Singh warned. He cautioned that if conditions do not improve, BJP councillors would escalate their protest to the Vidhan Sabha.

Singh highlighted that the lack of drain cleaning became evident during the first rain of the season, leading to widespread waterlogging. “The AAP Mayor made grand claims about drain cleaning, but the reality was exposed during the first rainfall. Waterlogging was observed in many parts of Delhi, causing inconvenience to citizens,” he asserted.

Singh criticised AAP for failing to take proactive measures and instead shifting blame when situations worsen. In response, Mayor Oberoi rebutted these accusations, stating, “BJP councillors disrupt the House every time with issues unrelated to municipal matters. Today, we were scheduled to discuss monsoon preparedness and drain cleaning, but were unable to do so. Since AAP took over the Municipal Corporation, the BJP has consistently hindered the smooth functioning of the House, disrupting municipal work. We have cleaned 90 to 95 per cent of all drains. We have an action plan, and recently held a meeting in the secretariat with Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.”

Meanwhile, Congress councillors criticised both AAP and BJP for the dysfunction in the House. Naziya Danish, Leader of the Congress in the MCD, raised concerns about sanitation and inequality, noting disparities in neglected areas, particularly those with Muslim populations. “Ensuring sanitation is the primary responsibility of the MCD. In affluent areas, there is ample workforce to maintain cleanliness, but in other areas, sanitation systems are dysfunctional,” she added.

Atishi discharged

New Delhi: Water Minister Atishi was discharged from LNJP Hospital on Thursday morning. She was admitted to the hospital on June 25 after her health deteriorated during a hunger strike over water scarcity in the city. A hospital official confirmed that she was discharged at 10.30 am. tns

‘BJP hinders House’s smooth functioning’ BJP councillors disrupt the House every time with issues unrelated to municipal matters. Today, we were scheduled to discuss monsoon preparedness and drain cleaning, but were unable to do so. — Shelly Oberoi, Mayor

