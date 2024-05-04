Using oxytocin in dairies is animal cruelty: High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered action against the use of spurious oxytocin hormone in dairy colonies in the Capital.

‘Relocate dairies next to landfill sites’ The High Court opined that the dairies should be relocated in areas that have proper sewerage and drainage facilities, biogas plant, ample open space for the cattle to move around and adequate grazing area.

The condition of nine dairy colonies — Kakrola Dairy, Goela Dairy, Nangli Shakrawati Dairy, Jharoda Dairy, Bhalaswa Dairy, Ghazipur Dairy, Shahbad Daulatpur Dairy, Madanpur Khadar Dairy and Masoodpur Dairy — was ‘bad’.

The HC particularly insisted on the need to relocate the Ghazipur Dairy and Bhalaswa Dairy, which were located next to landfill sites.

A division Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Arora, deemed the administration of oxytocin as animal cruelty, a cognisable offence under Section 12 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The court directed the Intelligence Department of the Delhi Police to identify sources of oxytocin production, packaging and distribution and taking appropriate action against offenders.

The High Court’s directive came in response to a plea alleging violations of various laws in Delhi’s dairy colonies.

The High Court opined that the dairies should be relocated in areas that had proper sewerage and drainage facilities, biogas plant, ample open space for the cattle to move around and adequate grazing area.

It recorded that as per the court commissioner, the condition of all nine designated dairy colonies in Delhi — Kakrola Dairy, Goela Dairy, Nangli Shakrawati Dairy, Jharoda Dairy, Bhalswa Dairy, Ghazipur Dairy, Shahbad Daulatpur Dairy, Madanpur Khadar Dairy and Masoodpur Dairy — was “bad”.

The Bench particularly emphasised the urgent need to relocate and rehabilitate dairies, particularly Ghazipur Dairy and Bhalswa Dairy, due to their proximity to landfill sites.

The court highlighted the risk posed by cattle feeding on hazardous waste, as this could also have adverse impact on the health of people, especially children, consuming the milk of such cattle.

To address these issues effectively, the court summoned various officials, including the Commissioner (MCD), Director of Veterinary (MCD), Chief Secretary (GNCTD), CEO (DUSIB), and CEO (FSSAI) to join the proceedings on May 8 and provide inputs on how to implement the directions effectively.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.