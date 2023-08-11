Uttarakhand implements Anand Marriage Act , DSGMC hails move

New Delhi, August 10
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon have welcomed the decision to implement Anand Marriage Act in Uttarakhand.
This is a big decision for Sikhs of the state, the DSGMC said. Thanking Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for this decision, both leaders said this was a long pending demand of Sikhs which has been fulfilled by the state government.
#Anand Marriage Act #DSGMC #Harmeet Singh Kalka #Kalka #Sikhs #Uttarakhand
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring 3rd motion in 2028: PM as 2nd no-trust vote against NDA in 5 yrs falls
Assures of early peace in Manipur, blames Cong for region’s ...
Cong's privilege notice against Shah
Accused of wrong claim on woman whom rahul visited
Bill ousting CJI from panel to select CEC, ECs tabled in Parl
Ploy to hijack democracy, influence poll, allege Cong, AAP