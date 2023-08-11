Uttarakhand implements Anand Marriage Act , DSGMC hails move

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon have welcomed the decision to implement Anand Marriage Act in Uttarakhand.

This is a big decision for Sikhs of the state, the DSGMC said. Thanking Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for this decision, both leaders said this was a long pending demand of Sikhs which has been fulfilled by the state government.

#Anand Marriage Act #DSGMC #Harmeet Singh Kalka #Kalka #Sikhs #Uttarakhand