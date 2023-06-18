Vagabond arrested for killing septuagenarian

PTI

New Delhi, June 17

A 32-year-old vagabond was arrested from north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area for allegedly beating an elderly man which led to his death, the police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 2.45 am, the police got a call about an elderly man getting beaten up by a vagabond in the Barafkhana area of Sabzi Mandi, a senior police officer said. The victim, a 70-year-old Jyoti Prasad, was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital where he died around 3.30 am, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Badal, a vagabond, was arrested from Roshanara park. Badal revealed that he is a vagabond and lives on footpath in the Ghantaghar area and also at Y-point near Ram Dwara Mandir, Malkaganj.

According to police, Badal on Friday had had a row with some people near Ghantaghar after which he left for Y-point near Jhandewalan. He found an old man sitting there and told him to leave, but when he didn’t, he beat him with fists and later with a stick, the police said. Badal was caught and thrashed by some passersby, but he managed to escape.

After the incident, he kept roaming in the Kashmere Gate area and later returned to Sabzi Mandi where he came to know that the old man had died.