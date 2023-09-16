Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

PTI

Noida, September 15

With the arrest of eight suspects, the Noida Police on Friday said they have busted a key gang involved in the theft of cars in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

The police have recovered 10 cars, including a couple of Toyota Fortuners, Hyundai Cretas, from their possession which were lifted by them from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram.

The police suspect that the gang is involved in hundreds of vehicle thefts in Delhi NCR over the years which were sold by them in states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

“It’s a complete chain of people involved in the theft of cars. From those breaking the lock and stealing it, then someone who handles the tampering of its chassis number and forgery of documents to buyers of stolen vehicles,” DCP (Noida) Harish Chander said.

“Overall, eight people have been arrested in this case and 10 cars which were stolen from Delhi, Ghaziabad Noida, and Gurugram recovered,” said Chander, flanked by Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy, ACP 1 Rajneesh Verma and ACP 2 Sushil Kumar.

ACP Verma said the numbers of some cars have been changed while a couple of cars are almost brand new with no number plates.

The police said after lifting the cars, the gang would take them to Meerut and keep them in hiding for some days to evade tracking. An FIR has been lodged against the accused and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police added.