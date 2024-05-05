Vehicles parked on Delhi footpaths

Footpaths in Delhi, particularly near the Bhikaji Cama Metro station, seem to have been converted into parking spaces. Despite numerous complaints, the traffic police have failed to take any action against the offenders. In view of pedestrians’ safety, the authorities should provide adequate parking facilities in the city and curb haphazard parking on footpaths. Smiti, RK Puram

