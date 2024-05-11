Vice-President visits Ayodhya

New Delhi, May 10
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar undertook a spiritual expedition to Ayodhya to observe Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.
They offered prayers at Hanumangarhi, and later paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the hallowed Ram Temple.
They also visited Kuber Tila before concluding their pilgrimage with puja and aarti at the banks of the Saryu river. The couple also paid respect to the revered celestial bird, Jatayu, which is said to embody qualities of courage, compassion, and divinity.
