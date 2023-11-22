Vice-Prez stresses women's role in nation's progress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar today stressed the significance of women in advancing a nation.

He said this during an interaction with members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation (FLO) in the Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh Chapter at the V-P’s house.

Dhankhar discusses how women play a crucial role in financial decisions and can help elevate the status of the country.

