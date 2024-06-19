‘Victim shaming by own party’: Maliwal writes to INDIA leaders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday reached out to leaders of the INDIA bloc, seeking a meeting to discuss her alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide, Bibhav Kumar.

Maliwal said she had faced victim shaming and character assassination from her own party, after filing a case against Kumar.

In her letter to prominent opposition figures, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maliwal detailed her experiences following the alleged assault. “Instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party,” Maliwal wrote, highlighting her alleged isolation and the challenges faced by survivors seeking justice.

Sharing her letter on X, Maliwal said, “Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand pain and isolation that a survivor faces when she fights for justice. I would like to seek your time to discuss this pertinent issue.”

She stated that she had worked on the ground for 18 years and heard 1.7 lakh cases in the Women’s Commission in nine years. “Without fearing anyone and bowing down to anyone, I have made the Women’s Commission stand in a very high position. But it is extremely sad that firstly I was beaten badly at the Chief Minister’s house, then defamed.” she added.

“Today, I have written a letter to all the big leaders of the INDIA bloc regarding this matter. I have asked for an appointment with everyone,” she stated on X.

Recently, Delhi’s Tis Hazari court extended Kumar’s judicial custody till June 22, and had rejected his second bail petition earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Swati Maliwal has now understood that the AAP’s talk about respecting women is hollow, and perhaps that’s why she has given up hope for justice from the party.”

“Maliwal has been kept away from the protest as if she had committed a great crime by filing a police complaint against Bibhav Kumar. This is the same Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the AAP, who makes false and empty statements about respecting women.” he added.

