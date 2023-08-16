Video: 50 gold chains found in trolley back panel at Delhi airport; 8 Uzbek nationals held

PTI

New Delhi, August 16

Eight Uzbekistan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling five kilogram of gold worth Rs 2.92 crore.

AirCustoms@IGIA have arrested 8 pax arrived from Tashkent after 5.319 kg of gold (50 chains) valued at Rs. 2.93 Cr, were recovered from them and seized. Further investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Sh1UUfnbPd — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) August 16, 2023

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Tashkent on Tuesday. Fifty gold chains weighing 5.3 kg in total were recovered from a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said.

The gold chains, valued at Rs 2.92 crore, were seized and the passengers were arrested, it said. Three of the eight arrested passengers are women, a senior customs official told .