Video: 50 gold chains found in trolley back panel at Delhi airport; 8 Uzbek nationals held

New Delhi, August 16
Eight Uzbekistan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly smuggling five kilogram of gold worth Rs 2.92 crore.
AirCustoms@IGIA have arrested 8 pax arrived from Tashkent after 5.319 kg of gold (50 chains) valued at Rs. 2.93 Cr, were recovered from them and seized. Further investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Sh1UUfnbPd— Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) August 16, 2023
The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Tashkent on Tuesday. Fifty gold chains weighing 5.3 kg in total were recovered from a hollow metal box pasted on the back panel of a baggage trolley, a statement issued by the customs department on Wednesday said.
The gold chains, valued at Rs 2.92 crore, were seized and the passengers were arrested, it said. Three of the eight arrested passengers are women, a senior customs official told .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation
Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...
Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water
Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...
Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu
Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...
Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told
The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...
No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP
Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...