Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

New Delhi, April 28
The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to city police in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in a metro train, an official said on Friday.
The video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the man can be seen indulging in the “obscene act” while sitting in the Delhi Metro, the panel said, adding, “This is a very serious matter,” it said.
DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over viral video of a man masturbating in Delhi Metro— Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) April 28, 2023
Accused must be arrested, and strict action should be taken: Swati Maliwal
Exemplary action needs to be taken against the accused to stop such incidents in Metro: Swati Maliwal pic.twitter.com/lNOFLpwewI
The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and a detailed action taken report (ATR) by May 1.
Calling the incident “sickening”, Maliwal demanded exemplary action against the accused.
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter.” “More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women safety is ensured in the Metro,” she added.
