Woman assaulted, hair chopped, face blackened on Delhi street

IANS

New Delhi, January 27

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly attacked by a group of people, including women, who chopped off her hair, tore off her clothes, blackened her face and paraded her in Shahdara area.

The woman was also allegedly sexually assaulted.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused are said to be illicit liquor sellers in the area. It was alleged that the woman was also gang-raped.

A video of the incident shows the woman being attacked.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said they had arrested four women in this connection.

He said a case of sexual assault and abuse had been registered with the police station concerned.

"All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim. We are taking the matter seriously. A team of elite officials has been formed to look into it. We will arrest all the accused soon," said the DCP.

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

A source privy to the investigation told IANS that the victim had been living in Shahdara area for the past few years. She is married and has a child. A man in her neighborhood had repeatedly made advances that she had spurned. A few days ago, the man allegedly committed suicide.

His family believed that he committed suicide because of the woman. The family was angry after the incident and the women of the family were the ones who allegedly first attacked the victim.

Police are verifying the matter.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable. Her statement has been recorded and the police are seeking legal opinion.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police, saying it was the most unfortunate incident reported from the capital.

"A woman was gang-raped by the accused, who deal in illicit liquor business. She was made to wear a garland of shoes. Her face was blackened and she was paraded in the area. Most unfortunate incident. I am writing to Delhi Police to provide security to the woman and her family and take strong action against the accused," Maliwal said.

Maliwal, along with her team, met the victim at the hospital and recorded her statement. She has assured all help to her. IANS

