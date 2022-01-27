Woman assaulted, hair chopped, face blackened on Delhi street

4 women have been arrested; the accused are said to be illicit liquor sellers in the area

Woman assaulted, hair chopped, face blackened on Delhi street

A still from video

IANS

New Delhi, January 27

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly attacked by a group of people, including women, who chopped off her hair, tore off her clothes, blackened her face and paraded her in Shahdara area.

The woman was also allegedly sexually assaulted.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the accused are said to be illicit liquor sellers in the area. It was alleged that the woman was also gang-raped.

A video of the incident shows the woman being attacked.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said they had arrested four women in this connection.

He said a case of sexual assault and abuse had been registered with the police station concerned.

"All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim. We are taking the matter seriously. A team of elite officials has been formed to look into it. We will arrest all the accused soon," said the DCP.

A source privy to the investigation told IANS that the victim had been living in Shahdara area for the past few years. She is married and has a child. A man in her neighborhood had repeatedly made advances that she had spurned. A few days ago, the man allegedly committed suicide.

His family believed that he committed suicide because of the woman. The family was angry after the incident and the women of the family were the ones who allegedly first attacked the victim.

Police are verifying the matter.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable. Her statement has been recorded and the police are seeking legal opinion.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police, saying it was the most unfortunate incident reported from the capital.

"A woman was gang-raped by the accused, who deal in illicit liquor business. She was made to wear a garland of shoes. Her face was blackened and she was paraded in the area. Most unfortunate incident. I am writing to Delhi Police to provide security to the woman and her family and take strong action against the accused," Maliwal said.

Maliwal, along with her team, met the victim at the hospital and recorded her statement. She has assured all help to her. IANS

#rape

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies