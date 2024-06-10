Vietnamese Citizen nabbed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a Vietnamese national with prohibited red sandalwood weighing about 11.970 kg worth 25 lakh at IGI Airport, Delhi on Saturday. According to an official statement, at 9 PM, based on behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a foreign passenger at the check-in area. On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for a thorough checking of his check-in baggage. On checking his baggage through the X-BIS machine, some doubtful images of two pieces of logs were noticed. ANI

PO held in NDPS Act

New Delhi: A team of ARSC/Crime Branch led by inspectors Mangesh Tyagi and Robin Tyagi, under the supervision of ACP Arvind Kumar, arrested a dreaded interstate drug mafia head Ravinder Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Bihar, who was wanted in a case of NDPS Act for supplying ganja in 2012. He was declared Proclaimed Offender by the Special Court of NDPS Act in Delhi. A Team of ARSC/Crime Branch was assigned a task to keep vigil on the proclaimed offenders involved in crimes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.