Vietnamese Citizen nabbed

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a Vietnamese national with prohibited red sandalwood weighing about 11.970 kg worth 25 lakh at IGI Airport, Delhi on Saturday. According to an official statement, at 9 PM, based on behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a foreign passenger at the check-in area. On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for a thorough checking of his check-in baggage. On checking his baggage through the X-BIS machine, some doubtful images of two pieces of logs were noticed. ANI
PO held in NDPS Act
New Delhi: A team of ARSC/Crime Branch led by inspectors Mangesh Tyagi and Robin Tyagi, under the supervision of ACP Arvind Kumar, arrested a dreaded interstate drug mafia head Ravinder Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Bihar, who was wanted in a case of NDPS Act for supplying ganja in 2012. He was declared Proclaimed Offender by the Special Court of NDPS Act in Delhi. A Team of ARSC/Crime Branch was assigned a task to keep vigil on the proclaimed offenders involved in crimes.
