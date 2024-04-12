 Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary


Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 11

The Directorate of Vigilance in Delhi terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar, who served as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, on Thursday. Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

In an order issued by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, it was stated that Kumar’s services were terminated immediately due to his appointment violating Central Civil Service Rules related to temporary appointments. Kumar, a long-time associate of Kejriwal dating back to his NGO days, recently faced questioning by the ED concerning a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam.

The decision to terminate Kumar’s services was made after a thorough examination of his legal entanglements and the breach of due procedures in his appointment process, as stated by the department. Citing a union government regulation, the Vigilance Department emphasised the importance of verifying the character and antecedents of ministers’ personal staff before engaging non-government officials. The charges against Kumar were described as “grave in nature”, including an accusation of “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty”. The ongoing trial against Kumar is currently at the evidence stage, indicating that he is not clear from a vigilance standpoint, according to the order.

The case against Kumar and another individual was initially filed by a Noida Development Authority official on June 1, 2007. It was alleged that Kumar, along with three others, obstructed the complainant, a public servant, “from discharging his duty and abusing/threatening him”.

“The SHO, Sector 20 police station, Noida, vide letter dated April 29, 2023, had informed that the FIR was filed on January 25, 2007, by Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of the IPC against Bibhav and Rajeev for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/threatening the complainant,” the order highlighted.

Additionally, just a few days earlier, the Vigilance Directorate terminated the employment of the Education Adviser to the Delhi Government. The directorate deemed the appointment of Shailendra Sharma, the principal adviser to the Director of Education, “illegal” and lacking approval from the competent authority.

In a letter addressed to the Education Director, the directorate highlighted that Sharma’s appointment was “arbitrary” as it did not follow the proper procedure for selection and appointment, which involves screening, objective assessment, selection, recommendation and approval from the competent authority, the Lieutenant-Governor.

Bibhav to move CAT

Bibhav Kumar is planning to move the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against his termination from services by the Directorate of Vigilance, the AAP legal team said on Thursday. One of the key aspects that Bibhav is likely to raise before the CAT is the timing of this order and to term the order of the Vigilance as unconstitutional, according to the legal team of the AAP.

#Arvind Kejriwal


