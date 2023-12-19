Vijay Goel launches stray dog centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

As dog bites surge, hospitals grapple with 200-250 daily cases, thrusting the issue into the spotlight.

Stepping into action, former union minister Vijay Goel unveiled the ‘Centre for Stray Dog Problems,’ in Bengali Market, providing a platform for the community to voice their concerns and find solutions. This strategic move not only acknowledges the severity of the issue but also provides a platform for the community to voice their concerns.

The gravity of the problem becomes apparent in the alarming statistics from a government report, revealing over 1.5 crore cases of dog bites reported in India between 2019-2022. The severity of the issue is underscored by recent orders from Punjab and Haryana High Courts, stipulating compensation of a minimum of Rs 10,000 per tooth mark and Rs 20,000 for instances where flesh is torn off.