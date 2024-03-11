Viksit Bharat at Purana Quila, through the eyes of artists

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

A large number of artists gathered at the historical Purana Quila here on Sunday as part of a daylong camp to bring their vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ on canvas.

From charcoal sketching to oil painting, a portion of the verdant lawns of the heritage site was teeming with artistic activities since morning as the camp also attracted scores of domestic and foreign tourists.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said these artists as ambassadors of ‘Viksit Bharat’ will “become a partner in a new revolution, a development revolution”. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the art camp later in the afternoon.

Artists participate in the art workshop on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

“Stopped by at the #ViksitBharatAmbassador Artist Workshop at Purana Qila today. Commend @ngma_delhi and @LalitKalaLKA for organising. Pleased to see the various expressions of Viksit Bharat through the medium of art. #ModiKiGuarantee was the underlying message that the country agrees with today,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The backdrop of the centuries-old fort accentuated the feel of creativity as art and architecture came together in one setting.

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA) had joined hands for the ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop’. Both professional artists and fine arts students took part in the workshop.

“One can see an ocean of artists sprawled on the lawns of the historic Purana Quila. Some are sketching while some are painting with oil, acrylic paints or other medium, each one driven by the vision of Viksit Bharat,” said a senior official of the NGMA.

While artists have mostly come from Delhi and neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region, some have come from Chandigarh as well.

NGMA Director General Sanjeev Kishor Goutam went around the camp and interacted with artists and art students.

The Union Government has launched the Viksit Bharat campaign with a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.

“Many foreign tourists coming to Purana Quila inquisitively watched these artists at work and their creations in progress,” a senior official said.

“While an artist cannot be restricted to a time frame in imaging art, the overarching theme will be Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Goutam had earlier told mediapersons at NGMA while announcing the project.

The event represented a collective journey towards progress and development, encapsulating the essence of the vision for a thriving and culturally rich India, officials of the Culture Ministry said.

