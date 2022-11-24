Villagers assault revenue officials in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida, November 23

A team of revenue officials was allegedly assaulted by a group of villagers who also hurled casteist slurs at one of them in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bisrakh Jalalpur village, under Dadri tehsil on Monday, according to the FIR filed by revenue inspector Vinod Kumar.

Kumar said the revenue department team had gone to the village for the measurement of a land parcel in compliance with a court order.

The attackers also tore up revenue land records and hurled casteist slurs at one of the officials, according to the FIR. “A police team including two sub inspectors and a constable from the Ecotech 3 police station also reached the spot but due to some confusion over police jurisdiction, the team left midway, leaving the revenue officials on the spot,” Kumar stated.

The revenue team included Kumar, Chandvir, Darshan Kumar and Arvind Srivastava, the FIR stated.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 have also been invoked in the case.